BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots are rolling, winners of six straight as they head into their Week 10 tilt against the Titans in Tennessee.

But they can’t take the Titans lightly, not with Tennessee’s strong defense and a bevy of former Patriots on their sidelines. They may not be in New England’s class just yet, but rookie head coach Mike Vrabel has the Titans on the rise.

Here’s how the WBZ-TV and CBS Boston sports teams see Sunday’s game playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV

The Patriots are finding different ways to win and perhaps are coming off their most complete win of the season over Green Bay, but they know they still haven’t totally clicked yet.

They are getting closer. And with the bye week coming up after Sunday, why play Gronk or Sony Michel? The Patriots can beat the Titans without them, so why not give them an extra two weeks to heal up?

Even though the Titans know the Pats, when it comes to the head coaches it is Teacher vs. Student. It’s Bill Belichick against Mike Vrabel, and Bill has the Patriots rolling.

Patriots 28, Titans 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV

The Patriots are rolling, but this game might be a challenge based on Tennessee’s solid defense and the Titans having a strong familiarity with so many ex-Patriots on their roster/staff. I feel like the Pats are putting things together nicely, but may have to grind out a win this weekend.

Patriots 27, Titans 20

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV

I understand the Titans don’t let up a lot of points and that’s a good thing for them because they don’t score a lot of points either. The Titans defense is going to find themselves spread out in this game and the Pats are going to slowly pick them apart.

Plenty of players on the Tennessee sidelines with something to prove and all the Pats are trying to do is get a victory.

Patriots 27, Titans 17

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

It’s the NFL, and anything can happen — especially with the temptation of relaxation on the bye week looming for the Patriots.

But, well, the Titans just aren’t very good. Despite having all sorts of talent up and down the roster — from Woodyard and Byard and Casey and Butler and Ryan on defense, to Lewis and Davis and Mariota on offense — it’s just not coming together for the Titans this year.

You could make the case that last week’s win in Dallas could be the start of a turnaround, but the Patriots aren’t the Cowboys. The better team should win this one.

Patriots 24, Titans 9

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

Malcolm Butler may be struggling, but overall, the Titans have a solid defense. They’ve yet to let an opponent score more than 23 points this season, and they have the best red zone defense in the NFL. That doesn’t bode well for a Patriots offense that has had issues inside the 20.

But the Pats offense is starting to click, putting up 31 or more points in five of their last six. They’ll struggle to put up points, but should have no problem outscoring an awful Tennessee offense. This one will be a little harder than anyone would like, but the Patriots should march into their bye week on a seven-game winning streak.

Patriots 23, Titans 13

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Titans clash at 1 p.m. on WBZ-TV — the home of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins Friday night at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access and kicks off Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m. After the game, you can catch Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s press conferences LIVE on Patriots 5th Quarter on myTV38!