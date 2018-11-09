BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Titans released their final injury reports of the week on Friday, and the outlook is quite positive for the Patriots.
New England listed zero players as “Out,” and zero players as “Doubtful” for Sunday’s game. Just six players — including Dont’a Hightower, Rob Gronkowski, and Sony Michel — were listed as questionable.
For the Titans, tackle Jack Conklin was listed as “Out.”
Here are the complete reports.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
OUT
No Players Listed
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
OT Trent Brown – Illness
TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle/Back
LB Dont’a Hightower – Knee
TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring
G Shaq Mason – Calf
RB Sony Michel – Knee
TENNESSEE TITANS
OUT
T Jack Conklin – Concussion
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
S Dane Cruikshank – Knee
WR Taywan Taylor – Foot
LB Derrick Morgan – Shoulder
WR Tajae Sharpe – Ankle
DL Bennie Logan – Knee
