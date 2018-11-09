WEATHER ALERTHeavy Rain, Damaging Wind Friday Night Leads To Cold Weekend
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Injury Report, New England Patriots, NFL, Rob Gronkowski, Sony Michel, Sports News, Tennessee Titans

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Titans released their final injury reports of the week on Friday, and the outlook is quite positive for the Patriots.

New England listed zero players as “Out,” and zero players as “Doubtful” for Sunday’s game. Just six players — including Dont’a Hightower, Rob Gronkowski, and Sony Michel — were listed as questionable.

For the Titans, tackle Jack Conklin was listed as “Out.”

Here are the complete reports.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

OUT
No Players Listed

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE
OT Trent Brown – Illness
TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle/Back
LB Dont’a Hightower – Knee
TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring
G Shaq Mason – Calf
RB Sony Michel – Knee

TENNESSEE TITANS

OUT
T Jack Conklin – Concussion

DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE
S Dane Cruikshank – Knee
WR Taywan Taylor – Foot
LB Derrick Morgan – Shoulder
WR Tajae Sharpe – Ankle
DL Bennie Logan – Knee

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Titans clash at 1 p.m. on WBZ-TV — the home of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins Friday night at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access and kicks off Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m. After the game, you can catch Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s press conferences LIVE on Patriots 5th Quarter on myTV38!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s