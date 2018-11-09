BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots and Titans released their final injury reports of the week on Friday, and the outlook is quite positive for the Patriots.

New England listed zero players as “Out,” and zero players as “Doubtful” for Sunday’s game. Just six players — including Dont’a Hightower, Rob Gronkowski, and Sony Michel — were listed as questionable.

For the Titans, tackle Jack Conklin was listed as “Out.”

Here are the complete reports.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS



OUT

No Players Listed

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

OT Trent Brown – Illness

TE Rob Gronkowski – Ankle/Back

LB Dont’a Hightower – Knee

TE Jacob Hollister – Hamstring

G Shaq Mason – Calf

RB Sony Michel – Knee

TENNESSEE TITANS

OUT

T Jack Conklin – Concussion

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

S Dane Cruikshank – Knee

WR Taywan Taylor – Foot

LB Derrick Morgan – Shoulder

WR Tajae Sharpe – Ankle

DL Bennie Logan – Knee

Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Titans clash at 1 p.m. on WBZ-TV — the home of the New England Patriots. Coverage begins Friday night at 7 p.m. with Patriots All Access and kicks off Sunday morning with Patriots GameDay at 11:30 a.m. After the game, you can catch Bill Belichick and Tom Brady’s press conferences LIVE on Patriots 5th Quarter on myTV38!