BOSTON (CBS) – If it seemed like there were a lot more people than usual at the polls on Tuesday, you were correct.

Massachusetts set a new voter turnout record for midterm elections this week, Secretary of State Bill Galvin confirmed Friday.

He said it’s currently approaching 2.7 million voters, well above his prediction of 2.4 million. More ballots still need to be counted though.

“The number of ballots cast will continue to rise as local election officials count provisional ballots cast on Election Day, as well as military and overseas ballots mailed from outside of the United States,” Galvin said in a statement.

“Ballots mailed from overseas are counted if they arrive by November 16th, as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.”

Local election officials must certify their results by November 21. The governor and Governor’s Council will then certify all results on November 28.