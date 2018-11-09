LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lawrence police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon while responding to a disturbance between a man and two teenagers.

Just after 2 p.m., police were called to a disturbance at the intersection of Marston and Canal Street. A man was involved in an incident with a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Initial reports were that there was a carjacking, but police said that was not the case.

The teenagers ran from the scene and were involved in a crash. No one was hurt.

While responding to the incident, a Lawrence Police cruiser was also involved in a crash. The officer was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as was the other driver.

The man involved in the initial altercation was taken into police custody.