LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lawrence police officer was involved in a crash Friday afternoon while responding to a disturbance between a man and two teenagers.

Just after 2 p.m., police were called to a disturbance at the intersection of Marston and Canal Street. A man was involved in an incident with a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old.

lawrence1 Lawrence Police Officer Injured In Crash While Responding To Altercation

A car involved in a Lawrence crash. (WBZ-TV)

Initial reports were that there was a carjacking, but police said that was not the case.

The teenagers ran from the scene and were involved in a crash. No one was hurt.

lawrence3 Lawrence Police Officer Injured In Crash While Responding To Altercation

Two vehicles were towed from the scene of a crash in Lawrence. (WBZ-TV)

While responding to the incident, a Lawrence Police cruiser was also involved in a crash. The officer was taken to Lawrence General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, as was the other driver.

The man involved in the initial altercation was taken into police custody.

