HOPKINTON (CBS) – A truck crash forced some homes to be evacuated in Hopkinton.

The truck was carrying 3,500 gallons of propane when it tipped over on Spring Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the road and the surrounding area is expected to be closed until at least noon Friday.

“Crews are making progress safely offloading the vehicle,” the town tweeted Friday morning.

No injuries have been reported. Police have not said what caused the truck to crash.