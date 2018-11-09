FOXBORO (CBS) – A pine tree that’s been growing in Foxboro for 50 years will now be the official Christmas tree of the New York Stock Exchange.

A New York arborist used to live across the street from Sandra Austin’s Foxboro home when he was a child. During a trip to visit his parents in October, he saw the 78-foot pine and knew it would make a perfect Christmas tree.

Austin calls the honor a great tribute to her parents who planted it.

“It’s memorializing my mom and dad because they planted the tree and it’s the Christmas season and they were Christians,” said Sandra Austin. “They would have been delighted to have this tree go down there and we’re very happy too.”

The Austin family will travel to New York City to see the tree one last time during the lighting ceremony later this month.