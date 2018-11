SOUTH BOSTON (CBS) – A funeral was held for notorious Boston mob boss Whitey Bulger in South Boston Thursday morning, according to the Archdiocese of Boston.

The service was at St. Monica’s Church on Old Colony Avenue.

Bulger was murdered in a prison in West Virginia October 30. He was 89 years old.

Bulger was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2013 of several crimes, including participating in 11 murders.