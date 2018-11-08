BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are calling for action after a mass shooting inside a California bar.

Thirteen people were killed Wednesday night, including the shooter and a Ventura County Sherriff’s deputy, inside Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks. The bar was filled with college students when police say 28-year-old Ian David Long opened fire during a country music night.

Sen. Warren tweeted Thursday morning that “this cannot continue” and congress must move to end gun violence.

Late last night, at least 12 people died in a mass shooting in a California bar – including a police officer. My heart goes out to the families of the victims and those wounded. This cannot continue. Congress must move to #EndGunViolence – now. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 8, 2018

Sen. Markey said called gun violence an “epidemic” that needs to be stopped.

My heart is with the victims of the #ThousandOaks shooting. Gun violence is an epidemic. It’s relentless. But we can’t get fatigued or become numb to tragedy. We too must be relentless in our efforts to stop the bloodshed, to pass real legislation. We owe it to those we’ve lost. — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) November 8, 2018

Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran, was among the first officers to respond to the scene. He was fatally shot after entering the bar and engaging the suspect.

President Trump praised responding police for their bravery following the shooting.

I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

….Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

Investigators said Long was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who had previous interaction with police. Authorities believe Long may have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.