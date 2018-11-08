BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey are calling for action after a mass shooting inside a California bar.
Thirteen people were killed Wednesday night, including the shooter and a Ventura County Sherriff’s deputy, inside Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks. The bar was filled with college students when police say 28-year-old Ian David Long opened fire during a country music night.
Sen. Warren tweeted Thursday morning that “this cannot continue” and congress must move to end gun violence.
Sen. Markey said called gun violence an “epidemic” that needs to be stopped.
Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran, was among the first officers to respond to the scene. He was fatally shot after entering the bar and engaging the suspect.
President Trump praised responding police for their bravery following the shooting.
Investigators said Long was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who had previous interaction with police. Authorities believe Long may have suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.