BOSTON (CBS) – A crash in the O’Neill Tunnel and the resulting traffic “nightmare” on I-93 was the talk of social media around Boston Thursday morning.

Dramatic video from inside the tunnel shows the truck hitting the ceiling, sending debris all over the road. There were no reports of any serious injuries, but the traffic backup was massive.

Whoa! Here's the reason for the major traffic trouble in #Boston right now. A truck hit the ceiling of the O'Neill Tunnel (Vid from MassDot) pic.twitter.com/KNJ7Qf7kOk — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) November 8, 2018

One commuter said her drive took three times as long as usual.

Sat in this today! Normally 50 minute commute took 2 and a half hours!! — Molly Ott (@mollygessford) November 8, 2018

Another took a photo from the “nightmare” backup, where they were sitting at a dead stop.

Those on public transit couldn’t escape the mess either.

Thanks for posting the video. Been stuck 93 over one hour now on mbta bus. They’re going to divert us to the Orange lane. — Bassel Agha (@TheBaz1980) November 8, 2018

There was also a lot of attention paid to the video itself, with many praising the “awesome reaction time” made by the driver who swerved to avoid hitting the truck in front of them.

Wow mad props to the drivers next to and behind him!!! Nice skills! — Natlyco (@Natlyco1) November 8, 2018

All lanes of traffic in the tunnel were re-opened around 8 a.m. Police are investigating the crash.