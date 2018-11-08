BREAKING NEWS13 Dead Including Gunman, Sheriff's Sergeant In Southern California Bar Shooting
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Traffic, Interstate 93, Oneill Tunnel, Zakim Bridge

BOSTON (CBS) –  A crash in the O’Neill Tunnel and the resulting traffic “nightmare” on I-93 was the talk of social media around Boston Thursday morning.

Dramatic video from inside the tunnel shows the truck hitting the ceiling, sending debris all over the road. There were no reports of any serious injuries, but the traffic backup was massive.

One commuter said her drive took three times as long as usual.

Another took a photo from the “nightmare” backup, where they were sitting at a dead stop.

Those on public transit couldn’t escape the mess either.

There was also a lot of attention paid to the video itself, with many praising the “awesome reaction time” made by the driver who swerved to avoid hitting the truck in front of them.

All lanes of traffic in the tunnel were re-opened around 8 a.m. Police are investigating the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s