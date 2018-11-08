BOSTON (CBS) – A Templeton man cashed in on the Red Sox World Series win when he played the lottery on Monday.

Jim Aylward won a $100,000 grand prize in the Mass Cash game by playing jersey numbers worn by some of his favorite Red Sox players.

Aylward’s winning combination for Monday’s drawing was 11-16-19-22-25. The numbers represented Rafael Devers, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., Rick Porcello and Steve Pearce.

The winning ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms on Patriots Road in East Templeton. Aylward has five children, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.