LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a dog that jumped into Lake Winnipesaukee was electrocuted and its owner also suffered an electrical shock when she tried to rescue her pet.

The dog, a 13-year-old black Labrador retriever, died. The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation. Authorities said she was walking the dog when it got away from her and went into the water Sunday.

The dock at the end of Appleton Street on Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia where the dog was electrocuted. (Photo credit: Laconia Fire Dept.)

The Laconia Fire Department said the water had an electrical current in it and asked the utility company, Eversource, to turn off power to the docks and a light pole.

Eversource said in a statement it immediately shut off power and determined the hazard was caused by customer-owned equipment. Power was later restored to the boat docks.

