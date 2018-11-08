BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are not off to a terrible start, it’s just not the start many had predicted following an offseason filled with title talk.

Three weeks into the new season, Boston finds themselves at 6-4 and in third place in the Eastern Conference. They’re still among the best defensive teams, but their offense has been woefully inept, ranking 26th in the NBA. Gordon Hayward still has a lot of rust to knock off, Jayson Tatum has taken a step back by taking way too many stepbacks, and even Brad Stevens’ last-second magic hasn’t had its usual success.

The shaky start has some wondering if the Celtics were a little too over-hyped heading into the season, and maybe there are too many stars on the roster for Stevens to make it work. While WBZ-TV sports producer Scott Sullivan says there may be some truth to that, he’s not counting out a lengthy postseason run just yet.

“They have a lot of good players and they’re trying to dole out playing time and keep everyone happy. It’s not easy,” said Sully. “With Kyrie and Hawyard jumping back in, there is a lot going on with a lot of moving parts. You’re trying to get your plan of attack going and it’s not that easy. I think Brad is the best in the NBA, and ‘In Brad We Trust’ just like ‘In Bill We Trust.’ He’ll get them to figure it out.

“They’re still 6-4; it’s not a horrible start. It will take some time for this to jell, and it will,” he said confidently. “Eventually, they’ll start rolling.”

Sully and Steve Burton also touch on Kyrie’s beef with Nuggets guard Jamaal Murray (which Sully loves), rumors of Terry Rozier being unhappy and a really confident Jaylen Brown. Check out the full segment in the video above!