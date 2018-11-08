  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chick-fil-A, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Chick-fil-A is looking to open its first Boston location, a company spokeswoman said Thursday.

“We are always looking for new opportunities to serve Massachusetts customers and are excited about the prospect of joining the Back Bay neighborhood,” spokeswoman Amanda Hannah said in a statement. “While we are still early in the approval process, we can confirm that we are pursuing a location at 569 Boylston St.”

The news was first reported by the website Bisnow. 

A previous attempt by Chick-fil-A to open in Boston was abandoned because of a controversy over the company’s donations to political organizations that opposed same-sex marriage.

In 2012, the late Boston Mayor Tom Menino sent a letter to Chick-fil-A, telling the company “there is no place for discrimination” in the city.

Back Bay Association President Meg Mainzer-Cohen told WBZ-TV the proposed location is a good spot for a fast food restaurant. She said her organization has talked with Chick-fil-A and it’s still in the beginning stages.

There are currently 11 Chick-fil-A locations in Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV is reaching out to current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s