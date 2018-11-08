BOSTON (CBS) – Chick-fil-A is looking to open its first Boston location, a company spokeswoman said Thursday.

“We are always looking for new opportunities to serve Massachusetts customers and are excited about the prospect of joining the Back Bay neighborhood,” spokeswoman Amanda Hannah said in a statement. “While we are still early in the approval process, we can confirm that we are pursuing a location at 569 Boylston St.”

The news was first reported by the website Bisnow.

A previous attempt by Chick-fil-A to open in Boston was abandoned because of a controversy over the company’s donations to political organizations that opposed same-sex marriage.

In 2012, the late Boston Mayor Tom Menino sent a letter to Chick-fil-A, telling the company “there is no place for discrimination” in the city.

Back Bay Association President Meg Mainzer-Cohen told WBZ-TV the proposed location is a good spot for a fast food restaurant. She said her organization has talked with Chick-fil-A and it’s still in the beginning stages.

There are currently 11 Chick-fil-A locations in Massachusetts.

WBZ-TV is reaching out to current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for comment.