BOSTON (CBS) – There is major gridlock for drivers on Interstate 93 south Thursday morning.

A truck hit the ceiling of the O’Neill Tunnel around 6 a.m. forcing authorities to shut down all but one lane of traffic inside because there was debris all over the road. In video released by MassDOT, it appeared to be a large flatbed truck hauling something tall like a shipping container. There are no reports of any serious injuries, but two cars were damaged and the traffic backup is massive.

Whoa! Here's the reason for the major traffic trouble in #Boston right now. A truck hit the ceiling of the O'Neill Tunnel (Vid from MassDot) pic.twitter.com/KNJ7Qf7kOk — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) November 8, 2018

The commute was moving very slowly from Montvale Avenue into downtown Boston.

In fact, the ride from Interstate 495 to the Leverett Connector was taking more than two-and-a-half hours.

All lanes of traffic in the tunnel were re-opened around 8 a.m.