Filed Under:Boston Traffic, Interstate 93, Tip O'Neill Tunnel, Zakim Bridge

BOSTON (CBS) – There is major gridlock for drivers on Interstate 93 south Thursday morning.

A truck hit the ceiling of the O’Neill Tunnel around 6 a.m. forcing authorities to shut down all but one lane of traffic inside because there was debris all over the road. In video released by MassDOT, it appeared to be a large flatbed truck hauling something tall like a shipping container. There are no reports of any serious injuries, but two cars were damaged and the traffic backup is massive.

The commute was moving very slowly from Montvale Avenue into downtown Boston.

In fact, the ride from Interstate 495 to the Leverett Connector was taking more than two-and-a-half hours.

zakim Massive Traffic Gridlock On I 93 South After ONeill Tunnel Truck Crash

Traffic backed up for miles off the Zakim Bridge on I-93 south Thursday morning. (WBZ-TV)

All lanes of traffic in the tunnel were re-opened around 8 a.m.

