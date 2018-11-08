Bruins Unveil Special Throwback Uniforms For 2019 Winter Classic

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston fans have another Bruins sweater to add to their collection.

On Thursday, the Bruins revealed the throwback uniform they’ll wear on Jan. 1 when they take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Notre Dame Stadium in the 2019 Winter Classic.

The uniform pays tribute to the brown and gold look the Bruins sported during the 1930s, featuring heritage materials and striping. In addition to the Winter Classic patch on the shoulder, there is also a list of all the years the Bruins won the Stanley Cup along the neckline.

The outdoor tilt against the Blackhawks in South Bend will be the third time the Bruins play in the Winter Classic in the game’s 11-year history. They beat the Philadelphia Flyers in overtime at Fenway Park in the 2010 Winter Classic, and suffered an embarrassing 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in 2016.

The 2019 Winter Classic jerseys are available at the Bruins pro shop inside the TD Garden, and the team announced that the first 200 fans will receive a limited-edition NHL Winter Classic plaque featuring the front of the jersey and the shamrocks on the interior neck. The first 1,000 fans to purchase one will receive an exclusive Winter Classic puck.