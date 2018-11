WESTBORO (CBS) – Attention BJ’s shoppers: Some stores are closed Thursday due to a computer problem.

The Wholesale Club tweeted “some of our clubs are experiencing a delayed opening due to a technical issue.”

The Westboro-headquartered company does not yet know when stores will be reopening.

A reporter in New Jersey tweeted a photo of a sign at one BJ’s telling customers there was a “system failure.”

BJs shut nationwide due to “system failure.” Very Nice employee outside Edison store telling customers there is no more info. And Don’t know when they will re-open. Bulk shopping will have to wait for now. @News12NJ @BJsWholesale @NewsAtBJs pic.twitter.com/TTEgjdaQZD — Marci Rubin News12NJ (@MarciRubinN12) November 8, 2018

There are 25 BJ’s in Massachusetts.