BREAKING NEWS13 Dead Including Gunman, Sheriff's Sergeant In Southern California Bar Shooting
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aaron Rodgers, Bill Belichick, Green Bay Packers, Local TV, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick was mic’d up during Sunday night’s 31-17 Patriots victory over the Green Bay Packers, giving New England fans four minutes of must-see TV.

The video (which you can see here in its entirety) shows Belichick urging his defense to keep up their great work against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who they held to a pedestrian 269 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

“The pass rush is what we want. Alright? That’s the idea right there. Some of those incompletions are because of the rush. Let’s keep doing that,” shouted Belichick.

While Belichick has had nothing but great things to say about Rodgers off the field, but in coaching up his defense, he appeared to be pretty critical of the quarterback while on the sidelines Sunday night.

“Keep working the [crud] out of those guards. Keep him in the pocket,” he said in another clip, provided by Showtime’s Inside The NFL. “[Rodgers has] tried to throw us two interceptions, now. We’re gonna get one. He’s just lobbing it up there.”

That interception never came, but the Patriots defense kept one of the best quarterbacks in the game in check. Belichick was back to exuding plenty of love for Rodgers in their postgame handshake, as the two partook in a “You’re the best — No YOU’RE the best” exchange as they met at midfield. One has to wonder what Tom Brady feels like after hearing that.

Belichick did have a funny exchange with his QB, ribbing Brady about his intended target on Josh Gordon’s 55-yard touchdown. Julian Edelman nearly broke up the play, jumping to try to catch the ball about six yards behind Gordon.

When Belichick asked Brady who he was throwing that pass to, the quarterback casually told his coach that Gordon was always the intended receiver. And like every one of New England’s four touchdowns, and their fumble recovery, Belichick had a stone-faced reaction to Gordon’s score.

Also featured in the clip is Belichick chastising an official on the sideline (“You’re not on it at all!”) and searching for an extra sharpie on the sideline. It’s a great way to fill the void leading up to Sunday afternoon’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s