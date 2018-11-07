Jewel just adores dogs! So Paula Ebben took her to The Urban Hound for a fun-filled, face-licking kind of day.

(MARE) – Jewel is a kind hearted girl of Caucasian decent. Jewel is very intelligent and is succeeding in all of her classes at school. She loves to read, do puzzles and play computer games. Jewel also likes to stay active and be outside. She likes to ride her bike, play sports and do gymnastics for fun. Jewel is also artistic and likes to listen to music and create art.

Jewel is legally freed for adoption and would like to join a caring family that can support her needs. Jewel will do best in a family that an offer her structure and routine. She wants somewhere she can feel safe and engage in fun activities with her family. It is important for Jewel to maintain contact with her grandparents and brother. Jewel will do well in a family of any constellation with children older than her present in the home or no children present in the home.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.