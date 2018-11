BOSTON (CBS) – It has been a fall to remember for Mookie Betts.

The Red Sox outfielder won the World Series, fed the homeless, is likely to take home American League MVP honors, and on Tuesday announced the birth of his first child.

Betts shared an Instagram photo holding his newborn daughter.

“Never knew what unconditional love meant or how it felt until I met this little princess. Nov 6th 2018 is a day I’ll never forget,” Betts wrote.