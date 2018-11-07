BOSTON (CBS) – Two Massachusetts elected officials are talking about a possible “constitutional crisis” in response to Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ resignation on Wednesday.

Sessions wrote in a letter to President Donald Trump that he was resigning “at your request.” The resignation comes one day after the midterm elections, in which Republicans gained seats in the Senate but lost control of the House.

“Creating a constitutional crisis to change an Election Day narrative is a new low, even for Trump,” Rep. Seth Moulton tweeted.

Sen. Ed Markey said that if the president also decides to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, “it will trigger a constitutional crisis.”

“Now more than ever we must protect Special Counsel Mueller,” Markey tweeted.

And Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted that Trump is “laying the groundwork to fire Robert Mueller.”

The president said Session’s chief of staff Matthew Whitaker will take over as acting attorney general. Whitaker wrote a CNN opinion piece last year criticizing Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.