BOSTON (CBS) – A ride-share driver was arrested early Tuesday morning after he allegedly raped a woman in Dorchester.

Boston Police arrested Michael Squadrito, 40, of Everett and charged him with rape.

The woman used a ride-sharing service from downtown Boston to Dorchester, where police say the attack happened. Police did not specify what company Squadrito was a driver for.

Squadrito is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Dorchester District Court.