CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A woman crashed into the front entrance of a New Hampshire Division of Motor Vehicle branch, causing extensive damage.

It happened around 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the Concord DMV.

State Police said a Pittsfield resident crashed into the front façade and awning of the building. Part of the facility was evacuated as a precaution.

Police do not believe the driver was impaired.