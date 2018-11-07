BOSTON (CBS/AP) — Fresh off a convincing re-election win, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is pledging to serve all four years of his second term but won’t say yet whether he hopes to continue in office beyond that.

Unofficial returns from Tuesday showed Baker winning about two-thirds of the vote in his race against Democrat Jay Gonzalez, including solid showings in Boston and other typically Democratic-leaning urban areas.

Check: Live Election Results

Baker began his day by meeting top staff and his cabinet. He said Wednesday was a “work day” like any other, adding there was a “ton of work” left to be done on issues ranging from opioid addiction to housing.

Baker dismissed speculation that his success in Massachusetts could raise his national stature in 2020. He said any decision on a third term would come further down the road.

“I really like this job and I really appreciate the voters decision to give us a chance to continue to do it,” Baker said, adding he will “absolutely” serve all four years.

Baker’s predecessor, Democrat Deval Patrick, served two terms, but decided not to seek a third. He is now frequently mentioned as a possible presidential candidate in 2020.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)