BOSTON (CBS) – An elderly man walking in West Roxbury was hit and killed by a car Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Stimson and Washington streets.

BPD confirms a man has died during in West Roxbury. Victim was an elderly man. Driver stayed on scene. @wbz pic.twitter.com/QxtodQ0GA2 — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) November 7, 2018

Boston Police told WBZ-TV the driver stopped immediately and called them.

The man’s name has not been made public.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.