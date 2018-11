BOSTON (CBS) – The Pawtucket Red Sox have found a new home but are now looking for a new name.

The team is inviting fans to come up with suggestions before they move to Worcester in 2021.

Team president Charles Steinberg says they’ve already heard from people in favor and against the name “The WooSox.”

Fans can submit ideas over the next three weeks by visiting PolarPark.com or by dropping it off in ballot boxes posted around Worcester.