WINDHAM, N.H. (CBS) – An elderly woman suffered serious injuries when a car struck her in the parking lot of a polling place in Windham, New Hampshire Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened shortly after noon at Windham High School, the only place to vote in town. They said she was walking in the parking lot when a driver in a small Honda vehicle backed into her.

The driver apparently thought the car was in drive but it was still in reverse, police said.

The woman was trapped underneath the car for about 15 minutes before firefighters could free her. She suffered potentially life-threatening injuries and was taken a local hospital.

The driver stayed at the scene. Police say it appears to be an accident, as the driver showed no signs of impairment.