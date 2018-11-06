Filed Under:New England Patriots, NFL, Sony Michel, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — In the moment, it looked like it might have been a season-ending injury. But Sony Michel’s most recent knee scare may only end up costing him two weeks.

That’s because, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Michel is “likely” to play for the Patriots on Sunday in Tennessee. Whether he plays depends on how his week progresses in practice.

Michel suffered the injury in Chicago in Week 7, and though the twisting of his knee appeared to be bad, reports the following day indicated that the injury was not severe. Michel returned to the practice field shortly thereafter as a limited participant, and it appears he’s on track to return after missing just two weeks of action.

Michel has rushed the ball 95 times for 422 yards and four touchdowns this season.

