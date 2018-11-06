WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate Republican popular with voters in heavily Democratic Massachusetts, has been re-elected to a second four-year term. Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito turned back a challenge Tuesday from Democrat Jay Gonzalez, a former state budget official, and his running mate, Quentin Palfrey.

Baker touted the state’s strong economy and low unemployment, his administration’s progress in stabilizing the state’s finances without broad tax increases, and steps taken to tackle the opioid addiction crisis.

He has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, who is unpopular in Massachusetts. But Gonzalez criticized Baker for endorsing other pro-Trump Republicans, including U.S. Senate candidate Geoff Diehl.

Campaign Manager Will Keyser told WBZ-TV, “I think the people of Massachusetts are overwhelmingly endorsed the approach that Governor Baker has brought to solving problems in this state.”

Keyser said voters have gotten to know Baker, and his bipartisan approach, in the last four years. “I think fundamentally voters understand that Governor Baker is no fan of President Trump and so a narrative that tries to draw him or tie him to Trump is not something that voters found credible. I think the second thing is that voters in this state don’t want huge tax increases, they want a reasonably fiscally disciplined state government and that’s what Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito have been delivering.”

Gonzalez called for $3 billion in new taxes to improve education and transportation, and supported a single-payer health care system.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)