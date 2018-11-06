BOSTON (CBS) — Kyrie Irving’s show of frustration after Monday night’s loss in Denver has cost the Celtics guard $25,000.

Irving was fined by the NBA on Tuesday for throwing the ball into the stands following Boston’s 117-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Kyrie threw the ball into the crowd after Jamal Murray's attempt to make 50-points as the game ended pic.twitter.com/Vbx3oNxmaf — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 6, 2018

Irving was upset with Nuggets guard Jamal Murray for taking a three-pointer as time expired. Murray was sitting at 48 points when he fired up the shot, hoping to surpass 50 points for the evening.

“The ball deserves to go in the crowd after a [expletive] move like that. So I threw it in the crowd,” an angry Irving told reporters after Boston’s loss.

Irving was also hit with a $25,000 fine early last season for shouting some inappropriate language at a fan in Philadelphia. The Celtics went on to win 16 straight after that incident, so maybe Irving’s latest outburst will help end Boston’s current two-game skid.

Irving scored a game-high 31 points for Boston in Monday night’s loss before he launched the ball into the stands. The Celtics continue their five-game road trip Thursday night in Phoenix against the Suns.