BOSTON (CBS) – In case you hadn’t noticed, it is Election Day. And if you haven’t voted early, surely you intend to today, right?

What’s that?

You’re awfully busy and you aren’t sure you’re going to make it to the polls? Give me a minute to try to persuade you why your vote today really, really matters.

First of all, don’t stay away because you live in Massachusetts and the polls say most of the marquee races aren’t very close. Governor Charlie Baker may well win re-election today because most voters approve of the job he’s doing, but challenger Jay Gonzalez begs to differ, pointing to erratic public transit, nasty congestion on the roads and sky-high housing costs.

If you have a bone or two to pick with Baker’s work, the best way to let him know it is at the polls. Even if he does win, a smaller-than-expected showing will send a message that Baker can’t ignore.

How about the U.S. Senate race, where again polls show incumbent Elizabeth Warren on a glide path to a second term? Because she’s being challenged by the former co-chair of Donald Trump’s Massachusetts campaign, some voters see a Warren vote as a way to register disapproval of Trump. But a vote for Republican Geoff Diehl might also be a way of telling Warren you aren’t thrilled with the idea of her taking time away from her senate work to run for president.

Nothing gets a politician’s attention like election results, and whatever your message is, this is your chance to make it heard. If you prefer to leave it up to strangers to send the messages while you stay silent, that’s your right. But it seems like a no-brainer of a choice.

