BOSTON (CBS) — Free food, free drinks and a free ride to the polls are all available to Massachusetts voters this Election Day.
Several establishments are offering discounts to those who display their “I Voted” sticker.
Here’s a look at the national and local places offering a deal:
7-Eleven: A free cup of coffee on Election Day through the 7-Eleven mobile app.
Blackbird Doughnuts: Free mini doughnuts to anyone who shows a sticker or says they voted.
Blaze Pizza: Free delivery for any order placed with the Blaze Pizza app on Tuesday.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Get $1 off any sub Tuesday, when you show your voting sticker.
Drizzly: The booze-delivery app offers $5 off for orders from new customers. Use the code “Election 5” in Massachusetts
Jersey Mike’s: $2 off any regular sub through 11/6
Lime: Enter the code LIME2VOTE18 and unlock the Lime fleet of e-scooters from a free ride to and from voting locations.
Lyft: Get 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country. Use the code “VOTEMD2018.”
Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free cookie, just ask for one.
Shake Shack: Get free fries with any purchase Tuesday. Either show an “I Voted” sticker or redeem with the code “ivoted” in the chain’s app.
Uber: You can get $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day. Enter the code “VOTE2018.”