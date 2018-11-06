BOSTON (CBS) — Free food, free drinks and a free ride to the polls are all available to Massachusetts voters this Election Day.

Several establishments are offering discounts to those who display their “I Voted” sticker.

Here’s a look at the national and local places offering a deal:

7-Eleven: A free cup of coffee on Election Day through the 7-Eleven mobile app.

Blackbird Doughnuts: Free mini doughnuts to anyone who shows a sticker or says they voted.

Blaze Pizza: Free delivery for any order placed with the Blaze Pizza app on Tuesday.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Get $1 off any sub Tuesday, when you show your voting sticker.

Drizzly: The booze-delivery app offers $5 off for orders from new customers. Use the code “Election 5” in Massachusetts

Jersey Mike’s: $2 off any regular sub through 11/6

Lime: Enter the code LIME2VOTE18 and unlock the Lime fleet of e-scooters from a free ride to and from voting locations.

Lyft: Get 50 percent off or up to $5 off rides across the country. Use the code “VOTEMD2018.”

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Free cookie, just ask for one.

valid 11/6-7 with any entree. no requirement to vote, just ask and we’ll give you a free cookie. but seriously, you should vote. — Potbelly (@Potbelly) November 3, 2018

Shake Shack: Get free fries with any purchase Tuesday. Either show an “I Voted” sticker or redeem with the code “ivoted” in the chain’s app.

Uber: You can get $10 off a single ride to the polls on Election Day. Enter the code “VOTE2018.”