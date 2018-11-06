  • WBZ TVOn Air

CHICAGO (AP) — The Blackhawks have fired three-time Stanley Cup winning coach Joel Quenneville.

General manager Stan Bowman announced the startling dismissal of Quenneville and assistants Kevin Dineen and Ulf Samuelsson on Tuesday and appointed Jeremy Colliton the new coach. Chicago was off to a 6-6-3 start and missed the playoffs last season.

Quenneville took over as Blackhawks coach early in the 2008-09 season and led them to Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He went 452-249-96 during the regular season, and Chicago made the playoffs in nine of 10 full seasons with Quenneville behind the bench.

Quenneville is the second NHL coach to be fired over the past three days. The Los Angeles Kings fired John Stevens on Sunday.

Colliton had been coach of the Blackhawks’ American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford, Illinois. Barry Smith was named an assistant on Colliton’s staff.

