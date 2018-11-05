BOSTON (CBS) – Other veterans often want to chat while strangers sometimes applaud and 99-year-old Sidney Walton loves it.

“People have a tendency to forget,” Sidney Walton said.

Along with his son, the World War II vet is on a mission to remind folks of the contribution he and his now aging comrades made to preserving the American way of life more than seven decades ago.

“You wanted to fight Hitler is that right,” Paul Walton asked his dad.

“Absolutely,” Sidney responded.

On Monday night, he was honored by the Bruins at the Garden, the 16th stop on his “No Regrets Tour” which he hopes will take him to meet governors and common folk in all 50 states. In February, on his 100th birthday, he’ll visit President Trump.

Sidney Walton lives in San Diego, but actually met his wife in Boston on a blind date in 1953.

“I see that he’s finally getting the recognition that he never had,” Paul Walton said.

Recognition like this, from appreciative fans at the Bruins game. “You are the reason why we’re alive today,” one woman said holding Sidney’s hand.

“My dad is having the biggest thrill of his life,” Paul Walton said.

For more information on Sidney’s journey visit gosidneygo.com