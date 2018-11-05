BOSTON (CBS) – A warning for parents: a bed or sofa may pose a greater risk to your young child than stairs.

A new study finds that more than 2.3 million kids under five were treated in emergency rooms between 2007 and 2016 for soft-furniture related injuries.

Many parents believe that sofas and beds are safe because they’re soft and cushy but if left unattended, a young child can easily get hurt by falling off. In fact, more kids are hurt falling off a sofa or bed than they are from falling down stairs.

Boys are more likely to be injured than girls and almost a third of injuries are in kids under one.

Parents are urged never to leave young kids on a sofa or bed and discourage them from jumping on any furniture.