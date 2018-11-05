BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have added a local kid to the mix in their secondary.

The Patriots have signed Grafton native Obi Melifonwu, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The safety was a second-round pick by the Oakland Raiders in 2017 following a successful career at the University of Connecticut, but injuries have slowed his NFL career thus far.

Former Raiders’ second-round pick Obi Melifonwu, whom Oakland released Oct. 23, is signing with the New England Patriots, per @seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2018

Melifonwu played in only five games for Oakland as a rookie, including one start, and registered five tackles. He was placed on IR with a hip injury to start his second season and the Raiders placed him on waivers when he returned, making him free to sign with any team.

Obi was a Ron Burton Training Village camper. He has come such a long way. So happy for him. #WBZ https://t.co/SOgOAyYJz4 — STEVE BURTON (@STEVEBURTONWBZ) November 5, 2018

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Melifonwu now joins Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon in New England’s safety corps.