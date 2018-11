NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Two people were killed in a violent single car crash in New Hampshire late Sunday night.

Three people were ejected from a sedan that was split in half when it slammed into a telephone pole on Bridge Street in Nashua just before 10 p.m.

Two died at the scene. The third person was rushed to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

No names have been released.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.