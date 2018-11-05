BOSTON (CBS) – On the eve of the midterm election, candidates in Massachusetts took time to shake hands, hold rallies, and galvanize voters.

“All I can say is, tick tock. Tick tock, we’re coming,” Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren told a group of supporters in Lynn, referring to a possible ‘blue wave’ to sweep Washington.

“I’m going to keep this fight up. Right now, the Republicans think that healthcare should be only for the rich. They think tax breaks should go to billionaires and giant corporations,” Warren said.

Warren has argued that her Republican opponent, Geoff Diehl, is a rubber stamp for the Trump administration.

Speaking at a Quincy restaurant, Diehl told reporters that his record as a state representative shows that he can work with both parties.

“I tried to find common ground in either all legislation I’ve filed or support and I think that’s going to be my continued track record in Washington,” Diehl said.

Governor Charlie Baker is also focusing on his record. He spent time shaking hands at a senior center on Monday.

“The Commonwealth is headed in the right direction. We have more people working than any time in state history,” Baker said.

His opponent, Democrat Jay Gonzalez, is trying to paint Baker as a ‘do nothing’ politician.

“Charlie Baker is a status quo wait and see governor,” Gonzalez said, “We’ll aim high by investing an additional $3 billion each year in education and transportation and we’ll do it by asking the wealth to pay their fair share.”

Secretary of State William Galvin thinks voter turnout will be so high because these local elections have national implications. He also expects the ballot questions to drive people to the polls.