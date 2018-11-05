  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Julian Edelman, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman expressed his support for the victims of a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting while wearing an Israeli baseball cap when he spoke to reporters after Sunday night’s game.

Edelman, who is Jewish, spoke in the Patriots locker room after the team’s 31-17 victory over the Green Bay Packers. He said, “I’m just letting the people out in Pittsburgh know I’m thinking about them. Sending vibes, and our prayers. I’m just letting them know: I’m behind you and I’m supporting (you).”

edelman Julian Edelman Shows His Support For Pittsburgh Synagogue Victims

Julian Edelman wore Israel’s World Baseball Classic hat Sunday in support of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims. (WBZ-TV)

Authorities say Robert Bowers raged against Jews as he gunned down 11 and wounded six at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue on Oct. 27. He has been charged with murder, hate crimes and other offenses that could bring the death penalty.

Edelman said it was a “big hit to the community. And it was uncalled for.”

