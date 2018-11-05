NORTHBORO (CBS) – A deer that found itself stuck in a Northboro hammock last week is free thanks to a team of rescuers.

The Massachusetts Department of Fish & Game tweeted a photo Monday of a buck with its antlers entangled in the rope hammock.

(1/2): Last week, MassWildlife helped rescue a buck that was entangled in a rope hammock in Northborough. They immobilized the deer, untangled its antlers, tagged it w/ yellow ear tags, and transported it to a rural location where they closely monitored it until it recovered. pic.twitter.com/6NowvsA26a — MA. Fish & Game (@MassDFG) November 5, 2018

The department says MassWildlife, environmental police, Northboro police and firefighters all responded to assist the deer. They were able to immobilize it, untangle the antlers and tag the animal.

Rescuers then brought the deer to a rural area where they closely watched it until it recovered.

“Nice work, everyone!” the department said.