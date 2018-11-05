DUXBURY (CBS) – Emergency workers hiked three miles through thick woods and water, sometimes up to their chest, to find a hunter stuck in the mud in Duxbury.

In thigh-deep water, the Norwell man waved for help from the troopers overhead in the Air Wing and then the ground search began Saturday night; Duxbury firefighters, in survival suits, trudged in the dark, through thick brush and sometimes deep, marshy areas.

“The deepest spot was up to the chest of our firefighters, so a good four to five feet at times,” said Duxbury Fire Captain Rob Reardon.

Cell phone video shows the pulley system rescuers utilized when trying to cross some of that difficult terrain.

Hours and miles later, they reached the hunter, whose cell phone had died. He was uninjured and alert.

The husband and dad was able to walk with rescuers along a shorter route to safety.

“It was a great ending,” Reardon said. “The firefighters did a great job getting out there getting him and reuniting him with his wife.”

Duxbury Fire explained they don’t respond to many calls in the area because it isn’t developed and there are no paths.