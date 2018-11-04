BOSTON (CBS) – Boston police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a young girl in the hallway of a South End apartment building.

The department released surveillance photos of the man who they believe is responsible for the attack that happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday in a common hallway on Hammond Street.

He’s described as a white Hispanic man in his 20s, about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a slim build. Police said he was wearing a gray sweatsuit at the time.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police.