CHELMSFORD (CBS) – A 63-year-old man died after crashing off Route 3 in Chelmsford Sunday evening.

Massachusetts State Police said a 2011 BMW X3 veered off the southbound side of the highway near Exit 30 and into a body of water at about 5 p.m.

An off-duty trooper who reported the crash to 911 entered the water and found the Bristol, New Hampshire man unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating but believe the driver may have suffered a medical episode before crashing.

The name of the driver has not been released.

