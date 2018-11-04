FOXBORO (CBS) — The much-hyped Tom Brady-Aaron Rodgers duel on Sunday night will feature a bit of a shorthanded offense for the home team.

That’s because both tight end Rob Gronkowski and running back Sony Michel were on the team’s inactive list prior to the Sunday night contest between the Patriots and Packers. If Brady is to win this showdown, he’ll have to do it with a depleted backfield and without one of the most dominant tight ends in history.

Both Gronkowski and Michel were listed as questionable for this game. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported early on Sunday that both players would be tested during pregame warmups, with Schefter saying ” there is concern” about the availability of both.

Michel suffered his knee injury in Week 7 at Chicago, after tackled and twisted by Bilal Nichols. Michel left the game and appeared to have suffered a major injury, but an MRI the next day revealed that the injury was not as serious as initially feared.

That was a game which Gronkowski missed due to a back issue that flared up on him during the Friday practice of that week. Gronkowski returned to game action the next week, catching three passes for 43 yards in a win on Monday Night Football in Buffalo. But Gronkowski missed practice on Thursday, and he was a limited participant on both Wednesday and Friday due to back and ankle issues.

The complete inactive lists are below:

PATRIOTS

OL Brian Schwenke

RB Sony Michel

TE Rob Gronkowski

LB Nicholas Grigsby

G Shaq Mason

TE Jacob Hollister

OL Cole Croston

PACKERS

QB Tim Boyle

P Drew Kaser

CB Tony Brown

LB Korey Toomer

OL Justin McCray

OL Alex Light

WR Geronimo Allison