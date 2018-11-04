  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPatriots Fifth Quarter
    12:35 AMJoel Osteen
    01:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs

BOSTON (CBS) — MLB announced the 2018 Gold Glove Award winners on Sunday night, and three members of the World Series-champion Boston Red Sox picked up some hardware.

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., right fielder Mookie Betts, and second baseman Ian Kinsler all earned the award at their respective positions.

It’s the first win for Bradley in his career. It was Betts’ third Gold Glove, and Kinsler’s second.

Mitch Moreland (first base) and Andrew Benintendi (left field) were finalists but did not win. Matt Olson won at first base, while Alex Gordon won for left field.

Full story to come…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s