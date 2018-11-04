BOSTON (CBS) — MLB announced the 2018 Gold Glove Award winners on Sunday night, and three members of the World Series-champion Boston Red Sox picked up some hardware.

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr., right fielder Mookie Betts, and second baseman Ian Kinsler all earned the award at their respective positions.

It’s the first win for Bradley in his career. It was Betts’ third Gold Glove, and Kinsler’s second.

Mitch Moreland (first base) and Andrew Benintendi (left field) were finalists but did not win. Matt Olson won at first base, while Alex Gordon won for left field.

