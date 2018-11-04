FOXBORO (CBS) — After four long years of waiting, it finally happened. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers shared a football field.

Frankly, it’s ridiculous that these two all-time greats have now played against each other just twice and may never meet again, but that’s neither here nor there. For the time being, we all at least got to witness Brady-Rodgers II.

The game entered the fourth quarter tied at 17-17, but with the Packers driving in the Patriots’ side of the field, Aaron Jones fumbled on the first play of the fourth quarter. The fumble was forced by Lawrence Guy and recovered by Stephon Gilmore. The Patriots then drove down the field to take a lead — a lead which was doubled to 14 points not long after. The Patriots won 31-17.

While this would not be considered a qualitative analysis, here is the statistical breakdown of how each quarterback performed on Sunday night in Foxboro.

AARON RODGERS 24-for-43 (55.8%)

259 yards

6.0 yards per attempt

2 TDs, 0 INTs

89.2 passer rating TOM BRADY 22-for-35 (62.9%)

294 yards

8.4 yards per attempt

1 TD, 0 INT

99.0 passer rating

For history’s sake, here’s how the two performed in their only other meeting, which came in Green Bay in 2014:

Tom Brady (2014)

22-for-35 (62.9%), 245 yards

2 TDs, 0 INTs

102.7 passer rating

1 rush, -1 yard

1 sack, 9 yards

Aaron Rodgers (2014)

24-for-38 (63.2%), 368 yards

2 TDs, 0 INTs

112.6 passer rating

3 sacks, 20 yards

5 rushes, 22 yards

If Brady manages to fulfill his dream of playing to age 45, and if Rodgers is fortunate enough to play until age 38, then we’ll see Brady-Rodgers III at Lambeau Field in 2022. If not, the only chance they have of meeting again will be in a Super Bowl.