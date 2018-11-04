FOXBORO (CBS) — People are stepping up to help after burglars stole thousands meant for charity from the VFW in Foxboro.

As WBZ-TV reported Friday, crooks ransacked the post and stole $8,000 meant for various charities like St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Toys for Tots. The VFW had earmarked another $800 for its latest effort to help homeless veterans.

Since then, $1,500 in donations have come in, along with several hundred dollars worth of donated clothes for homeless veterans.

If you’d like to help: VFW Post 2626; 337 Cocasset St. Foxboro, MA 02035.