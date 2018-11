BOSTON (CBS) — Two people were injured when a facade collapsed on Harvard Avenue in Boston Sunday afternoon. First responders were rushing to the scene around 3 p.m.

Address for this incident has been updated to 75-85 Harvard Ave. Brighton. Heavy traffic in the area. @ISDBoston notified. pic.twitter.com/ur6BuwFgvZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 4, 2018

According to the Boston Fire Department, the facade of a commercial building collapsed onto the sidewalk.

Tech Rescue response to 85 Harvard Ave. Brighton at approx. 2:56 PM for a building collapse. This is a 1 story commercial building that the front facade has collapsed on to the sidewalk. 2 injuries confirmed by @BOSTON_EMS . All occupants safely evacuated. @bostonpolice on scene. pic.twitter.com/RmH8Y8QHnW — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 4, 2018

Everyone in the building was safely evacuated.