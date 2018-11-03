BEVERLY (CBS) – A North Shore park was rededicated was rededicated Friday In honor Pete Frates, who has turned his battle with ALS into a mission to fund a cure.

A ceremony was held to mark the opening celebration for “Pete’s Park” in Beverly, decked out in the colors of his alma mater, Boston College.

Volunteers raised money to transform the park into an inclusive play area for kids of all abilities.

Frates was on hand for the celebration along with Gov. Charlie Baker and members of the Red Sox organization.

The 4th annual Pete Frates 5k will be held this Sunday.