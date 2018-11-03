BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will once again play in prime time this weekend, welcoming in Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to Gillette Stadium.

It’s a game that will have plenty of national interest, as well as a number of potential milestones to be reached.

— The Pats are at 6-2 for the sixth straight season

— The Pats finished October undefeated. It is the 25th time since 2000 that they have completed an undefeated month.

— James White is averaging six catches per game, and he’s currently on pace for 110 catches this season. That would set an NFL record for running backs.

— This is the 12th overall meeting between the Pats and the Packers. Green Bay holds a 6-5 advantage.

— The Patriots are 29-19 overall on Sunday Night Football.

— Tom Brady is 20-11 overall on Sunday Night Football. He has thrown for over 300 yards 14 times in Sunday Night Football games.

— Tom Brady is 90-1 in his career when leading at the half in regular season games at home. The one loss was the Kansas City game to open the season last year, when the Pats were up 17-10 at the half but lost 42-27.

— The Pats have at least one takeaway in every game this season.

— The Pats defense has recorded 11 interceptions this season.

— Tom Brady needs three rushing yards to reach 1,000 rushing yards for his career.

— If Brady gets 219 passing yards on Sunday Night, he will have 80,000 total yards in his career.

— If Brady throws four touchdown passes, he will tie Brett Favre for second-most regular season touchdown passes with 508. Peyton Manning is first with 539.

— Stephen Gostkowski has made 31 straight field goals from under 50 yards in the regular season.

— If Sony Michel gets two touchdowns against the Packers, he will become the first Patriots running back to have mulitiple multi-score games in his rookie season since Curtis Martin.

— Julian Edelman now has 10 games in his career where he gone over 100 receiving yards.