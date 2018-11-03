WEATHER ALERT:Localized Flooding, Damaging Winds To Hit Southern New England
HANOVER, N.H. (CBS) – Dartmouth College was placed on lockdown late Friday night after a man was shot outside a building near the New Hampshire campus.

Hanover Police said the shooting happened on a sidewalk outside the Christian Science Reading Room on School Street around 10 p.m. The victim was not affiliated with Dartmouth College.

The campus was ordered to shelter in place. That order was lifted around 12:45 a.m.

Following the shooting, several other shots fired incidents were reported to police, but nothing was found to confirm additional shootings.

The 19-year-old victim was transported to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. His condition is not known at this time.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

